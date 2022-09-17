Fresh plans submitted for 200-acre solar farm in south Warwickshire

A REVISED planning application to build a solar farm on land between Bishop’s Itchington and Knightcote has been submitted to Stratford District Council.

The original proposal by Low Carbon Ltd for the 203-acre agricultural site, adjacent to the listed Old Town Farm, was refused permission in August last year despite being recommended for approval.

The scheme, which sought a solar farm of up to 49.9MW capacity for a temporary 40-year period, was expected to reduce around 11,210 tonnes of emissions every year. It was also anticipated that the farm would be able to meet the energy needs of more than 16,500 homes.