Fresh plans set to be submitted for unlawful pub at Shottery

THE owner of a pub built in Shottery without planning permission is making another attempt to get retrospective approval for the development.

A previous application by businessman Rakesh Singh, aged 57, to get planning consent for the Indian gastro pub the Cask N Tandoor – which he built at the Burnside Hotel in the village’s conservation area – was rejected by Stratford District Council last December.

But Raj Manhas, the general manager of the Burnside Hotel, told the Herald this week that a new application for permission was expected to be made by the end of this month.

Mr Manhas said the new application was aimed at dealing with the reasons given by the council for refusal last time. These included environmental, ecological and heritage issues.

The situation has triggered considerable concern in the village. One local resident said the building of the pub without planning permission “made a mockery of the planning system”.

The pub is in the grounds of the Burnside Hotel.

The district council had originally granted Mr Singh planning permission for a new building to replace a timber shed that would feature two new en suite bedrooms and a plant room, but instead he opened the Cask N Tandoor pub, a structure twice the size of what he had permission for.

It caused outrage among nearby neighbours, including the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust which said the new building intrudes in its land.

Others urged Stratford District Council to take enforcement action and get the pub pulled down.

One said: “The building should be torn down, it is unbelievable. During the summer we could hear the football blaring out across the woodland from the pub.

“He continues to ignore the fact that it’s a conservation area.”

A spokesperson for the district council told the Herald this week that there was a licence in place for the Burnside Hotel, granted by SDC, including the Cask N Tandoor, that permitted the sale of alcohol and late-night refreshment.

“What it doesn’t have is the relevant planning permission for the Cask N Tandoor,” said the spokesperson. “The owner has chosen to obtain a licence and has then tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to gain planning permission.

“There is nothing in law to say that he cannot do this. If the use of the pub area is prohibited by planning permission, it is a matter for planning enforcement and there is a current live enforcement case on this site.

“Due to the live enforcement case on this site no further comments can be offered.”