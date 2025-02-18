Fresh look at case for reopening Stratford to Honeybourne rail link

THE campaign to get the Stratford to Honeybourne railway link reopened ground to a halt in 2022 when the government of the day turned down a bid for funding that would have allowed a business case to be developed.

But it’s a story that hasn’t completely gone away.

Calls for the line to be revived began almost as soon as it was closed in 1976, with the track lifted a few years later.

With Stratford station now a terminus and the Evesham Place level crossing gone, supporters battled hard to win the argument that going south-west once more – and putting rail back on what had become the Greenway – would provide an economic boost that outweighed the likely huge costs and opposition.

The study is due to be discussed by SDC next month.

When it didn’t find favour with the last government’s Restoring Your Railway initiative, campaigners vowed to focus on efforts to boost the existing services to Birmingham, Leamington and beyond.

But with the town’s traffic issues still a major challenge and more housing in the frame, talk of a Honeybourne link as part of a wider strategy hasn’t been airbrushed from history.

It is name-checked in the Stratford Integrated Transport Strategy and Action Plan, prepared by the Town Transport Group and on the agenda at the district council’s cabinet meeting on Monday.

In response to that reference, the report said: “In respect of the Honeybourne rail reopening, a further study is under way and nearing completion (prepared in partnership and commissioned by SDC). The draft conclusions suggest that the strongest business case comes from a full heavy rail reopening”.

A district council spokesperson confirmed the report in question had been commissioned in March 2024 by a steering group including SDC, Cotswold and Wychavon district councils, four county councils, rail operator GWR and other relevant bodies.

The Shakespeare Line Rail User Group is a long-standing supporter of restoring the link but is not part of the steering group.

Its chair, Peter Morris, said: “While we have not played a part in the work or project SLRUG is encouraged that the report has concluded the strongest business case is to reinstate a traditional railway.

“We have always felt that to be the case but we welcome it being objectively corroborated.

“The connectivity that a heavy rail reopening offers combined with the passenger demand that is inevitable with the scale of proposed housing development makes the case irresistible.

“Proper transport infrastructure is essential if south Warwickshire is serious about significantly better connectivity and sustainable public transport.”

The council spokesperson was unable to release any further details of the draft conclusions and how strong ‘the strongest business case’ is – but flagged up that the outline business case for restoring the link is due to be considered at the March cabinet meeting. That is set to take place on Monday, 10th March, at 10am at Elizabeth House, in Stratford.