Big-name brands pulling out of Stratford’s High Street has sparked alarm, but offers are in on empty shops

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 23:11, 13 March 2024

THE glut of big-name brands pulling out of Stratford’s High Street has sparked understandable alarm – but one of the town’s commercial property experts says there are reasons to be cheerful.

Hot on the heels of the news that Joules, The Body Shop and Fraser Hart were closing, Jack Wills joined the queue for the exit, with posters appearing saying it would close next month.

But Tim Cox, managing director of Tim Cox Associates in Guild Street, said the reality was quite different from the initial reaction to those setbacks.

