Fresh concerns over proposed changes to Warwickshire fire service after series of incidents

FRESH concerns have been raised about plans to overhaul Warwickshire’s fire service, which could leave just one fire appliance based at Stratford to cover a vast area.

Proposals to scrap on-call fire services at six stations in the county went out to public consultation in December and closed on 10th March.

Bidford, Henley, Kenilworth, Shipston, Fenny Compton and Polesworth would be turned into ‘surge’ stations, which a Warwickshire County Council report describes as teams “available for recall in the event of significant incidents or periods of high demand”. The current day full-time team at Gaydon could also become a surge team.