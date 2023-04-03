Later this month, Warwickshire Police will get a new structure aimed at being more responsive to the public and solving more crimes. GILL SUTHERLAND spoke with Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith about the changes, where improvements are needed, the Casey Report and the force’s ever-growing workload.

Warwickshire Police are vowing to solve more crimes and catch more criminals with the help of a new structure and a record number of officers.

From 24th April, the county will be chopped into three – north, east and south. Stratford will be counted in the south along with Warwick and Leamington.

Each patch will have its own dedicated officers, headed up by a chief inspector. The move follows a recruitment drive and improved resources that has seen the force’s ranks swell to a record-breaking 1,115 officers.

Latest statistics reflecting policing in Warwickshire

So far this may all sound like a good piece of PR handed down by the marketing-savvy staff at Leek Wootton, a former stately home and Warwickshire Police’s rather bucolic headquarters.