Fresh appeal for information as police search for missing Stratford man

POLICE have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about a missing Stratford man to get in contact.

Ian Leslie Miller, pictured, was last seen on Monday (15th January) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

While he lives in Stratford, Ian has links to the West Midlands and could be in the Coventry area.

Det Sg Episcopo said: “We are very concerned for Ian and I would urge anyone with any information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Ian Leslie Miller.

“We’re out searching in the Stratford area around the clock and we are working with our colleagues at West Midlands Police as we believe there is a chance he could also be in the Coventry area.

“If you see him, please call 999 straight away, citing incident 285 of 16th January.”