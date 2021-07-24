‘FREEDOM day’ has arrived and confusion is king – do we need to wear masks, do we need to self-isolate if we get a dreaded ‘ping’ from the Covid-19 app?

While the government has tried to make matters clear on some issues, other coronavirus precautions are being left to businesses and the public to decide.

Evan the Bard is taking things cautiously.

Last week, as reported by the Herald, Dr Shade Agboola, director of Public Health Warwickshire urged the public to keep wearing face coverings, get vaccinated and continue testing.

And this week, Warwickshire County Council urged people to be kind and respect those in the community who feel uncomfortable with the ending of the legal restrictions around gatherings, face coverings and social distancing.

The council stressed that while some may be excited about this final step on the roadmap, others may feel more cautious for many reasons, including being more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health said: “Showing understanding for others and taking steps to protect our more vulnerable residents is so important as we enter this new phase of Covid-19.

“Our hotline 0800 4081447 remains open to provide extra support for clinically extremely vulnerable residents and those who are self-isolating.”

Dr Agboola added: “Covid-19 has not gone away and is still spreading within our communities. Restrictions may no longer be required by law but I hope people will take on personal responsibility to continue to do the right things to curb the spread.”

The Herald went out on the streets of Stratford to see if the face masks were off, or if residents and visitors were taking a cautious step out of restrictions.

CJ, from Wellesbourne, sales assistant, Sainsbury's in Bridge Street, Stratford.

CJ, from Wellesbourne, who is a sales assistant in Sainsbury's in Bridge Street, said customers were continuing to wear face coverings.

"I am very proud of our customers,” he said. “They wear masks and still social distance going in and out of the shop.

“I would say 95 per cent of customers still wear masks. Last year you could tell people were anxious but because of Monday, freedom day, I can see they are happy.”

Gerry Armitage who works at Pop up Clothing Co. in Bell Court, Stratford is still taking precautions.

Jennifer Pitcher, from Stratford, has been manageress of Anne Tudor in Sheep Street for 44 years.

She told the Herald: “Face masks are a necessity but I don't think lots of young people can be bothered to wear them.

“I've had both my jabs, but there are still vulnerable people out there. The majority of people are courteous and I always wear my mask and gloves in shops, but I don't in the street.”

Visitors to Stratford, NHS nurse Jackie Brown from Birmingham said: "As a nurse, I feel we're not safe by a long way. The jab will reduce the symptoms, but it will still be a mixed experience - I've seen it as a nurse. I think face coverings are still important".

Jackie Brown, left, an NHS nurse, and Sharon Taylor, visitors to Stratford from Birmingham.

Gerry Armitage, at the Pop-up Clothing Co in Bell Court, said: “I was quite surprised that people were wearing masks out of mutual respect when it was so hot this week. But it was nice because it made me feel quite safe and people felt safe too.”

Courtney Gilbert, owner of Cosy Chic Pet Boutique, Sheep Street, added: "I don't think there's been much difference from one person to the next when it comes to masks when they enter the shop. It's down to individual choices, but I can understand there's a fear element in this. However, everyone has been so respectful.”

Patricia Harrington and Elsie Southall from Kings Norton who visited Stratford on the X20 from Birmingham.

The final word went to Patricia Harrington and Elsie Southall from Kings Norton who visited Stratford on the X20 from Birmingham.

"We've had a boat trip and been shopping. We need to remember the masks protect us but also protect others,” they said.