Free trees for farmers and landowners in south Warwickshire
Published: 16:29, 31 January 2024
HUNDREDS of trees are being given away to the district’s farmers as part of a new scheme.
The Free Trees for Farmers scheme offers saplings to any farm located within the boundary of Stratford, Warwick and Solihull local authorities.
Also open to landowners, the aim is to encourage more tree planting to help renew and restore existing woodland and vegetation, as well as replacing trees which have been affected by diseases.