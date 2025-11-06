THE list of lives lost or forever ruined on a stretch of road in leafy rural Warwickshire continues to grow yearly.

Now the safety of the A46 from Stratford to Alcester is back on the agenda following yet another horror crash on Sunday (2nd November). An 80-year-old cyclist was left fighting for his life after he was hit by a car at Billesley crossroads, a staggered junction and notorious blackspot near The Stag pub at Redhill.

The man received advanced trauma care on the scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where his condition was later reported to be “critical”.

Those that lost their lives in similarly located crashes in the last few years include: Luke Thurston, 20, October 2023; Linda Boore, 75, October 2023; Jonathan Silvester, 32, November 2021; and Lenny Phillips, 25, October 2020 – to name just a few.

Following the latest tragedy, Nigel Ford, who lives overlooking the A46 at Redhill and owns the land south of the crossroads, told the Herald he was among those desperate to see long campaigned for road safety improvements instigated.

A director of wholesale seed company All Things Rural, he also shared that in August he had even offered to donate the land needed to build a roundabout for free, but that no one in authority had to come back to him.

“It makes no sense to me at a basic human level,” he said of the non-response. “I’ve lived at Redhill for 21 years, so I’ve witnessed multiple smashes, accidents and deaths.

“We own a 15-acre field to the south-west of the crossroads and on more than one occasion we’ve offered it to authorities – National Highways – and said: ‘Look, if you want some land to build a roundabout to try and make it safer, then we’re happy to engage and be involved.’

“But nothing happens, nothing changes, everybody watches some other poor sod get splattered all over the bloody A46. It’s just rinse and repeat, isn’t it?”

Mr Ford’s words may be graphic but his passionate response is understandable given what he has witnessed.

“I sat with a poor old lady who got hit at the top of Redhill and chatted to her while I waited for the fire service to come and cut her out. That was 15 to 18 years ago, but the number of accidents seems to be increasing, and Billesley crossroads is particularly bad. That whole section is a nightmare and it’s getting worse.”

The 60-year-old businessman continued: “I’ve had 21 years of it. My bedroom window is three metres away from the A46. I can literally hear that familiar sound of a horn, the screech of brakes and then the crunch. And then you just think, ‘That’s another poor sod…’ I don’t want to be a wind-up merchant and try to upset people, but the bottom line is there is going to be a spectacular accident at some stage, and more deaths.”

Mr Ford says collisions at the crossroads are very regular: “I’ve lost track of how many there’s been this calendar year, but there’s been bumps over the last two weekends.”

Having run a successful business for the last couple of decades, Mr Ford points out that when it comes to safety there appears to be one duty of care for him and another for the authorities when it comes to individual’s welfare.

“In my business, if I was doing something unsafe, and continuing to do it, Health and Safety would be over me like a rash. I don’t understand how we can sort of just stand by and watch the situation on the A46 and take no action, it makes zero sense to me.”

The Herald has long campaigned for safety improvements to be made on the A46. Following the sad 2023 deaths, we launched a petition, which was signed by 2,341 people, which demanded that National Highways made the road safer.

They refreshed road signs and road marking earlier this year, but it seems reliant on housing developers to fund anything significant.

In 2018 it also announced designs for improvements to Haselor Hill and the Billesley junctions, implicated in numerous collisions over the years, but by 2021 it had ditched the project because of a lack of funding.

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella is lending her voice to those demanding that decisive and meaningful action is now taken once and for all.

“I am devastated to hear that a cyclist is in a critical condition following a collision between a cycle and a car on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester,” she told the Herald. “This is a piece of road that has seen fatal collisions and near misses before, and cycling on it is dangerous. I have actively campaigned for more safety measures on this stretch of road, including various meetings with National Highways about road safety improvements.”

“I have submitted a debate on the A46 [to Parliament], and hope this can be heard. I have also been pushing National Highways for safety schemes at a number of junctions along this stretch of road. In the meantime, my heart goes out to this man, and his family and friends at this difficult time. I hope that we are all able to hear news of his recovery soon.”

Although driver error may be involved in many accidents, motorists say that the road itself is hazardous and invites poor decision-making. They point to over-taking lanes that suddenly end and the width of the road means single lanes are treated like a dual carriageway. Other drivers said turning into the fast-moving A46 traffic – such as from the Drayton, Billesley and Redhill turnings – feels like “gambling with your life”.

It’s not just residents and motorists who have expressed disquiet about the hazardous blackspot. One driver who stopped and helped at the Billesley crossroads crash last Sunday said that he chatted to police on the scene who criticised the junction.

Others on social media expressed their dismay that a new roundabout was being built for commercial purposes by developers IM Properties just down the Alcester Road to gain entrance to the 65-acre Stratford46 Business Park, while just a few miles away people were arguably losing their lives for want of a roundabout.

John Alderson commented: “If ever there was cause for a roundabout or traffic lights it’s at that staggered junction. But yet they are only putting in a roundabout where the new development park is to be located nearer to Stratford. Obviously road safety is not on the top of the list.”

National Highways route manager, Fiona McKenzie, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the incident on Sunday but while police investigations are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“Safety is always our number one priority and we monitor the safety performance of all our routes, including the A46, to enable us to prioritise the investment of taxpayers’ money on our roads.

“In April we completed the Warwickshire bends and junctions scheme, which included refreshed road markings and signs as well as new bollards and a red road surface to improve awareness of hazards and therefore safety. Future improvements at Billesley Junction are also being led by developers and we understand will create a dedicated filter lane for drivers to wait when turning off the A46.”