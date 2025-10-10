FREE activities for families were on offer at five locations around Stratford on Saturday (4th October) as the annual Fun Palace returned.

Escape Arts, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Warwickshire Libraries and Stratford Town Trust each organised their own Palace, offering arts and crafts, heritage, Lego building and entertainment.

With Halloween coming up Val Rainbow of Mandala Crafts worked with children including Hermione Hopkins, seven, and her sister Rose, nine, making paper bats and spiders.

At the Rother Street Arts House, the town trust arranged for a series of ‘give-it-a-go’ sessions involving a range of local groups.

At Stratford library there was Lego, crafts, and poems and stories about water while at the RSC there was paper craft folding.

Meanwhile, visitors to Shakespeare’s New Place could take part in activities, listen to talks or enjoy a picnic in the grounds and over at Escape Arts junk boats were made.

Tóra Wilson of the Tóra Wilson Vocal Academy entertained visitors to the Fun Palace at Rother Street Arts House on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

There was lots of fun for the children provided by Rachel Turner and Eliza Sgorbini of Rhythm Time.

Naomi Cavanagh and Georgina Clowrey of Stratford Family Club, pictured back, right, set a play area for families.

Stratford Town Trust’s CEO Sara Aspley got some wood turning tuition from Chris Jackson and Giles Dugmore of Heart of England Woodtuners.