FREE activities for families were on offer at five locations around Stratford on Saturday (4th October) as the annual Fun Palace returned.
Escape Arts, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Warwickshire Libraries and Stratford Town Trust each organised their own Palace, offering arts and crafts, heritage, Lego building and entertainment.
At the Rother Street Arts House, the town trust arranged for a series of ‘give-it-a-go’ sessions involving a range of local groups.
At Stratford library there was Lego, crafts, and poems and stories about water while at the RSC there was paper craft folding.
Meanwhile, visitors to Shakespeare’s New Place could take part in activities, listen to talks or enjoy a picnic in the grounds and over at Escape Arts junk boats were made.