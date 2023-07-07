A free six-week programme is being offered for those looking after a loved one with dementia.

The LAALO programme (Looking after a loved one) has been helping live well with dementia for many years.

It is free, funded by Warwickshire County Council, and takes place at Café Lomas at Stratford Hospital from Wednesday, 19th July, 2pm to 4pm, and weekly thereafter.

The programme covers many of the issues concerned with dementia, with visiting guests including solicitors, funding advisers, mental health representatives, social services and dementia workers.

Warwickshire Reminiscence Action Project will provide day care staff supporting those living with dementia in an adjacent room.

To book a space on the course contact

Lynda on 07803729894 or email Wrap1@hotmail.co.uk