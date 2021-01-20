Free business course to help create more Stratford start-ups

People with an idea for a business can get advice and support through the free course

A FREE online workshop is offering to help entrepreneurs of the future turn their hobbies and dreams into a successful business.

Stratford District Council’s Venture House has partnered with the PopUp Business School to help would-be start-ups get their ideas off the ground.

The online five-day workshop will run from Monday, 15th to Friday, 19th February from 10am to 3pm each day.

The council said the workshop had been designed to help people find the confidence to make their business ideas a reality. It is aimed at everyone from those with no business experience to fledgling start-ups that need guidance to keep on track.

The training schedule includes a mix of practical sessions, one-to-one coaching, workshop sessions and local peer support, which local residents can access from their homes.

Simon Paine, PopUp’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “There’s nothing better than meeting someone with no business experience and guiding them through their first sale – it can transform lives.

“You don’t need money, experience or a university degree to start a business. You just need an idea, some passion and a bit of help.

“Many of those attending will leave with a business and a first sale. Those who don’t will still take away business skills, practical advice and confidence. We like to say this is the best business course money can’t buy.”

Cllr Matt Jennings, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at the council, added: “With many people having a serious think about their futures due to the pandemic, there will be plenty in Stratford district who will be unsure about what to do next.

“PopUp Business School is a perfect way for people who are thinking about getting into self-employment to learn the basics and create their own business.

“It’s free to attend, so I’d encourage anyone interested, no matter their age or experience, to sign up.”

For more information about the workshop or to book a free place, visit www.popupbusinessschool/stratford.