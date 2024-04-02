Free burgers for 300 - Stratford restaurant to mark 1st anniversary with giveaway

A STRATFORD restaurant is planning to give away 300 meals as it marks a year since it opened its doors to customers.

Libertine Burger, in Bell Court, will mark its first anniversary in Stratford on Saturday, 13th April, by giving away the meals which include fries, a drink and a burger.

It’s a first come, first served offer which starts at noon. The restaurant will then close for staff to prepare for normal service that night.

The Bell Court restaurant will be giving away 300 meals.

Libertine founder Charles Harris said: “We had high hopes for our Stratford restaurant but the reception from the town has been better than we could have imagined. We’ve loved welcoming everyone through our doors, from locals coming back again and again to tourists visiting from across the world. The year has flown by and as a thank you we’re looking forward to seeing people enjoy free burgers and fries on us to mark our first birthday.”

Libertine, which started life as a street food business in 2017, has three venues in Warwickshire with Stratford the newest.

When it opened in March 2023, about 20 jobs were created.