Whatsapp users are being warned to ignore a scam offer of free beer ahead of Father's Day.

The message, which is said to be circulating like 'wildfire' across social media and messaging platforms, reportedly offers phone users free Heineken, which can be claimed by clicking a link.

Scam alert website Online Threat Alerts, which tracks suspected scams currently circulating, says recipients must refrain from following the instructions or links contained within the message, which claims to have 5,000 coolers of beer up for grabs for dads to celebrate Father's Day.

The offer suggests people can claim free beer to celebrate Father's Day. Photo: iStock image.

The warning reads: "The scam tricks potential victims into visiting phishing, spam, and malicious websites that steal personal information, and account credentials.

"The scam may also trick potential victims into signing up for unwanted services."

On its Twitter channels Heineken has confirmed the promise of free beer is fake, not connected to the company, and has asked people not to click or forward on any links sent to them.

Online Threat Alerts says people should ignore the free beer messages. Image: Stock photo.

The fake free beer offer for Father's Day is not the first time a nationwide celebration has been targeted with potential scam messages.

In April, Cadbury was forced to warn people not to interact with a message offering people a free basket of chocolate for Easter.

The message, that was circulating on social media platforms and via a text message, carried a link which claimed to take people to the sign-up box for the free treats but the chocolate manufacturer said the deal was not genuine and should not be followed.