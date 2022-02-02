Freddie is the king of the West End

THE stage is set for a former Stratford College student after he landed the lead role in a West End musical.

Freddie King will be starring in the Palace Theatre’s hit Heathers: The Musical in London, taking on the role of JD made famous by a young Christian Slater in the 1989 film.

Freddie, who was on the musical theatre course, has already performed in productions of Peter Pan, Hairspray and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

He said: “I love this show. In my first week of drama school we went to see Heathers, and now my close friend and I have both been cast in it. It is so special, a real full circle moment.”

However, he believes a lot of success can be traced back to Stratford.

“I feel like college creates the person you are as a performer,” said Freddie. “It provided my foundation. I like to think I started as a lump of clay, Stratford College made me into a pot, drama school added the glaze and now working is me being fired in the kiln.”