Fred Winter Centre services to start operating in February

THE Fred Winter Centre is due to open its in-house services for the homeless and vulnerable in early February, the chairman of the FWC Partnership Trust said last week.

Fred Winter Centre.

It is also hoped that the accommodation part of the building in Guild Street, Stratford, will be ready for March.

The centre, which has delayed its opening in order to comply with changes to fire safety regulations, will open its services in February, according to chairman Paul Spooner.

Paul said: “The services are targeted to move in at the end of January.

“They’re starting to move things in now but they’re preparing their areas properly in the last week in January, and they will be operational from the beginning of February.

“We will be opening in a phased way, firstly with the services and charities providing support to people facing homelessness.

“It’s going to take a little longer to open the apartments with the additional work needed, but those works are now under way to be completed. So that means that the first tenants will be moving into their apartments in March.”

The centre will see support services for the people facing homelessness brought under one roof while those facing immediate homelessness can be offered accommodation.

The project has suffered a number of delays, including those brought about by the Covid pandemic.