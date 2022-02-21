We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

STORM Franklin has kept up the pressure overnight and into the morning - adding to the disruption caused by its two predecessors.

Warwickshire Road Saftey Partnership has issued a warning this morning to continue to be on alert.

They said: "There continues to be a risk of fallen trees as Storm Franklin, the third storm in five days, batters Warwickshire.

"Surface water may also be a problem. Please slow down and drive carefully according to the conditions."

A fallen tree moved and cut by crews (54983181)

Flood alerts remain in place across the Herald area affecting the Rivers Dene, Avon, Arrow and Alne.

There have also been a number of small power cuts overnight. Western Power Distribution says seven properties at Atherstone-on-Stour are affected by a power cut reported to them at 9.17am today. It says its engineers are on the way and expects to have power restored by 5.30pm.

Seven properties in Atherstone-on-Stour are also without power, with the electricity expected to be restored by 5.30pm today.

Todenham has also seen 17 properties lose power this morning due to a fault on the overhead network in the area. Western Power estimate that power will be restored by midday today.

Following a week in which the UK was battered by storms Dudley, Eunice, Franklin, the Met Office is not issuing any further weather warnings for South Warwickshire as forecasts suggest the heavy rain and strong winds will ease by Friday.

See Thursday’s edition of the Herald for more on the aftermath of the storms.