Nadhim Zahawi has been named as the Conservative Party's new chairman as well as Minister Without Portfolio.

The new role, his fourth this year, was announced this afternoon (Tuesday) as part of a ministerial reshuffle by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

So far this year Mr Zahawi has also held the following positions:

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities from 6th September to 25 October 2022.

Chancellor of the Exchequer between 5th July and 6th September.

Secretary of State for Education from 15 September 2021 to July 2022.

Mr Zahawi has faced ridicule this week after he declared support for Boris Johnson in his second bid to become prime minister, only for Johnson to suddenly pull out. This was mere minutes after an article appeared on the Daily Telegraph website written by Mr Zahawi with the strapline "get ready for Boris 2.0, the man who will make Tories and Britain great again".

The Stratford MP then made a hasty backtrack to lend his support to leadership frontrunner Rishi Sunak.

It would seem that the new ministerial appointment meant he was still a favoured top Tory.

However the news that he was to be Minister Without Portfolio saw the derision continue on social media platforms.

On Twitter one person asks whether this stands for "Minister without Integrity".

Nonetheless, writing for this Thursday’s edition of the Herald, Mr Zahawi remains positive and upbeat.

“Rishi Sunak is proof that, whatever your race or background, the UK is a place where you can achieve amazing things,” he writes. “I believe it is important to unite behind our new Prime Minister for the sake of the country and I am confident in his ability to deliver nationally and for constituencies like Stratford.”

“I am a firm believer that our community has an exciting, dynamic and prosperous future, and this has only be reinforced by some of the local businesses and organisations I have visited recently.”

See Thurday's edition for more on this story.