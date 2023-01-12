A FOURTH man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher on Boxing Day.

The 18-year-old was held in Erdington just before 7am and will be questioned over the death of Cody.

The 23-year-old from Studley was stabbed on the dancefloor of The Crane nightclub in Adderley Street in Digbeth just before midnight.

He died at the scene.

Kami Carpenter, 21, from Birmingham and of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, have already been charged with his murder, while a third man has been released on police bail while the inquiry continues.

Carpenter and Gordon have been remanded in custody until 17th March when they will enter a plea. A trial is provisionally set to take place on 3rd July.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “We know lots of people at The Crane were using their mobile phones to take pictures and video on the night.

“If anyone has images from the evening that shows what happened before, during or after the incident, we really need to see it. It could provide vital to our investigation.”