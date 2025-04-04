Four years of pushing for some action to restore Alcester’s Three Tuns pub

FRUSTRATION over the stalled future of Alcester’s Three Tuns pub continued this week after it was revealed that it is going to auction.

It is four years since the largely 17th century and Grade II-listed property was almost totally destroyed by fire on 17th April 2021.

Since then, the collapsed half-timered frontage and hollowed hulk of the remainder of the building has been an increasing source of resentment – with councillors and residents calling for decisive action to be taken to resurrect the treasured town landmark.

The building is owned by Birmingham barrister and former Conservative parliamentary candidate Akaal Singh Sidhu. He previously submitted plans for restoring the High Street property to Stratford District Council, with planning consent given in December 2023.

It is unclear why this didn’t go ahead – although there has been speculation on social media and elsewhere.

Three Tuns in Alcester to be sold at auction.

Sheldon Bosley Knight is overseeing the auction, which takes place at Hinckley Golf Club on Wednesday, 7th May at 6pm.

A guide price of £100,000 accompanies the sale description of the “freehold development opportunity”.

Stratford District Council (SDC) leader Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) has been prominent in the fight for decisive action to be taken.

“I have been chasing progress on the Three Tuns for nearly four years,” she told the Herald. “I recently sought advice from Historic England on what could be done to get action.

“I had also been trying to get a meeting with the owner, Mr Sidhu, or his representative for several months to discuss his plans and the timeframe to which they were working. One meeting was arranged then cancelled. I finally had a meeting booked at the end of February but again it was cancelled. I was finally told the place was to be sold.”

As the building is Listed, it will need to be restored rather than demolished.

She continued: “I understand that the owner had concluded that it was best to pass the project on to someone better suited to complete the project.”

The planning enforcement department at SDC and have confirmed that the listed building consent and planning conditions will appear on any search and will have to be complied with. Planning permission conditions are not limited to the current owner.

“I have been incredibly frustrated at the lack of progress with the restoration of this iconic building on Alcester’s High Street,” added Cllr Juned. “It is almost four years since the fire started. It should not have taken this long to begin meaningful work. I understand that there may have been insurance issues.

“I hope that a new buyer recognises the importance to Alcester residents of restoring this building to its original state and that the work begins soon,” said Cllr Juned. “The scaffolded wreck has had a detrimental impact on the High Street. I also hope that a new owner is local and communicates with us all on any plans.”

“This was a local community meeting place as well as a pub. We need it restored quickly.”

The roof missing from the rear of the property.

Residents took to social media this week to share their worries.

Karen Greenhalgh posted: “It is terrible that the owners get away with leaving it in that state for four years then walk away with a wedge of cash without a care in the world.”

While Susan Edwards commented: “It is so sad a pub with a lot of history should be left like this, it need renovating and bringing back to life as part of Alcester community. I don’t like the idea it going up for auction. I hope there is a clause that means it can’t be knocked down.”

Meanwhile the senior auction agent at Sheldon Bosley Knight, Will Glendinning told the Herald that they had received enquiries from interested bidders. “We’ve had a good initial run to start with. Whoever does buy it, essentially would either look to rebuild along the lines of the current planning conditions or maybe alter them. But it's more likely going to be the first option.

“I don't know a great deal in regards to why the owner didn't go through with it. But I think there were a few hoops and hurdles to jump through. They just decided that ultimately, in the end, the project wasn't for them.

“We’ll be sending a legal pack out in the next few days that will have more information.”

The auctioneers further commented: “This is a very exciting lot and a fantastic development opportunity in Alcester’s High Street. This building is a valuable community asset and one which deserves to be restored to its former glory.”