Four-year-old Stratford boy cycles 10 miles to raise money for Ukraine
SEBASTIAN Smith is only four-and-a-half years old but he wanted to do his bit for the people Ukraine so on Sunday he hopped on his bike, cycled 10 miles and raised £1,000.
His proud mum, Katie, said Seb – who goes to Freshfields Nursery School in Stratford – loves his bike and has been cycling since he was two.
She said: “I was explaining to him a little bit about the war and how it affected little boys and girls in Ukraine.
“He said he could help by riding his bike. He’s a quite a sporty little boy and he offered to swim as well, I think we could have a triathlete on our hands.
“We decided to do a 10-mile cycle ride and thought carefully about the distance but he certainly managed it.
“I cycled with Seb along the Greenway to Long Marston on Sunday. My brother, Stephen James – Seb’s uncle – cycled with us. Grandparents were at places along the way to cheer Seb on.
“At the finishing line on the Recreation Ground, his granny – Gillian James – had organised Ukrainian flags, yellow and blue balloons and a finishing tape for Seb to cycle though at the end.”
The money raised by Seb will go to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.
To donate to Seb’s fundraising, visit: https://tinyurl.com/325w3bw