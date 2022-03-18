Four-year-old Stratford boy cycles 10 miles to raise money for Ukraine

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

SEBASTIAN Smith is only four-and-a-half years old but he wanted to do his bit for the people Ukraine so on Sunday he hopped on his bike, cycled 10 miles and raised £1,000.

His proud mum, Katie, said Seb – who goes to Freshfields Nursery School in Stratford – loves his bike and has been cycling since he was two.

She said: “I was explaining to him a little bit about the war and how it affected little boys and girls in Ukraine.

“He said he could help by riding his bike. He’s a quite a sporty little boy and he offered to swim as well, I think we could have a triathlete on our hands.

“We decided to do a 10-mile cycle ride and thought carefully about the distance but he certainly managed it.

“I cycled with Seb along the Greenway to Long Marston on Sunday. My brother, Stephen James – Seb’s uncle – cycled with us. Grandparents were at places along the way to cheer Seb on.

“At the finishing line on the Recreation Ground, his granny – Gillian James – had organised Ukrainian flags, yellow and blue balloons and a finishing tape for Seb to cycle though at the end.”

The money raised by Seb will go to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

To donate to Seb’s fundraising, visit: https://tinyurl.com/325w3bw