Four teens arrested on A46 in Alcester after drone spotted flying over Long Lartin prison

FOUR teenagers were arrested in Alcester after a car was stopped by police investigating reports of a drone being flown over HMP Long Lartin.

West Mercia Police said a package, believed to be intended to be dropped into the prison in South Littleton, was seized in the early hours of Friday morning (11th July).

Officers had been called shortly before 2am after a drone was seen circling the airspace above the prison.

A vehicle suspected to be carrying people involved with the drone was pulled over at 2.25am on the A46 in Alcester with four people inside.

A drone, mobile phones, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Four people, aged 15, 16, 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to convey prohibited items into a prison.

Det Ch Insp James Bamber said: “An immediate response from us and good policing work by everyone involved meant we were able to intercept a suspect vehicle before it reached its suspected final destination.”