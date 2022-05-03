Four Warwickshire police officers were allegedly assaulted over the bank holiday weekend.

In an incident in Stratford an officer reported being punched and headbutted as he arrested a man in connection with a disturbance in Warwick Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (1st May). Sam Bircham, 35, of Firs Avenue was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and two public order offences. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 20th May.

Warwickshire Police (50108648)

Elsewhere, an officer was allegedly punched and had a cup of water thrown over him by a suspect in custody at Leamington Justice Centre on Friday (29th April).

Callum Clusker, 21, of Murray Road, Rugby was later charged with assault and assaulting an emergency worker. He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was remanded to appear at the same court again on 5th May.

An officer reported having a lump of hair pulled out and another had their finger bitten as they responded to a report of a racially aggravated assault at a nightclub in Rugby in the early hours of Monday (2nd May) morning. A 28-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assault, racially aggravated assault and assaulting emergency workers. She was later bailed while enquiries continue.