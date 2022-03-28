Four killed when disaster struck on the railway at Wilmcote 100 years ago
Published: 12:00, 28 March 2022
| Updated: 12:01, 28 March 2022
Which local news topics are most important to you?
We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.
A special ceremony will take place last week to mark the centenary of the 1922 Wilmcote Railway Disaster. Dr Mike Esbaster has researched what happened on that fateful day, including contacting a number of descendants of the four men who died and studying the Herald reports from the time. Here he presents an exclusive account of the tragic event, ahead of today's remembrance at Wilmcote station.
For Edward Sherwood, George Booker, Lewis Washburn and William Bonehill, residents of Wilmcote, the morning of 24th March 1922 probably didn’t appear any different to usual.