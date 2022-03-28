Four killed when disaster struck on the railway at Wilmcote 100 years ago

A special ceremony will take place last week to mark the centenary of the 1922 Wilmcote Railway Disaster. Dr Mike Esbaster has researched what happened on that fateful day, including contacting a number of descendants of the four men who died and studying the Herald reports from the time. Here he presents an exclusive account of the tragic event, ahead of today's remembrance at Wilmcote station.

George Booker (55599133)

For Edward Sherwood, George Booker, Lewis Washburn and William Bonehill, residents of Wilmcote, the morning of 24th March 1922 probably didn’t appear any different to usual.