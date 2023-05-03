TEN years ago history was made at King Edward VI School (KES), Stratford, when female students attended the sixth form for the first time ever thus ending centuries of male only education at a place where Shakespeare was taught.

It was a sunny morning in September 2013 when the first cohort joined the historic school which was established by the Guild of the Holy Cross. KES can trace its origins to May 1295 and was re-founded by a Charter of King Edward VI.

The poet and playwright William Shakespeare attended the school in the 1570s giving rise to it being widely known as Shakespeare’s School.