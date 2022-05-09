Four fire engines attend fire at Atherstone Airfield

Four fire engines tackled an industrial blaze at a business in Atherstone-on-Stour today (Monday 9th May) after a fire broke out in a seed-crushing machine.

Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (56552761)

Fire engines from Stratford, Gaydon and Leamington, along with a water-carrier from Kenilworth, attended a building fire at Atherstone Airfield at 11.15am, where a rapeseed crushing machine had caught fire.

Crews used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze, and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) say all persons are accounted for.

At 12.38pm, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said via Twitter: “Four fire engines from Stratford, Gaydon and Leamington plus the Water Carrier from Kenilworth are attending a building fire in Atherstone-on-Stour. The fire involves a rapeseed crushing machine. All persons are accounted for. Breathing apparatus is in use.”

Warwickshire Police also attended the scene to assist the fire service.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire police said: “Officers attended to support the fire brigade. According to the log all people were accounted for and there are no suspicious circumstances.”

At 3.05pm WFRS reported via Twitter that “Operations at the Atherstone-on-Stour fire are now being scaled down. Crews are investigating for any hot spots and fire spread in the ducting of the building.”