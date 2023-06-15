FOUR Bidford families had a lucky escape in the early hours of Wednesday (14th June) morning when a fire tore through one of their homes.

Ady Layton, his partner Rose and their five children, including a nine-month-old baby managed to safely evacuate his flat along with neighbours from three adjoining properties.

Neighbours report that Mr Layton woke up to the smell of smoke in his home in Copenhagen Way and managed to raise the alarm.

View of the domestic fire in Copenhagen Way, Bidford. Photo: Lise Evans

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services said they were alerted to the fire at 1.46am and responded by sending sent six crews and a turntable ladder to the scene of the fire off Waterloo Road.

A spokesperson said: “The fire was located on the first floor and roof space. Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet.

“The fire had spread from the property of origin to an adjoining property via a common roof void but was contained at the loft partition wall by the crews and prevented from spreading further.”

Scene of the domestic fire at Copenhagen Way in Bidford. Photo: Lise Evans

Friend and neighbour Kelly White woke up at 6am yesterday to find the road still full of fire engines and police cars. She told the Herald: “It’s just very, very shocking and has been quite overwhelming for everyone.

“They all got out – amazingly – but Ady did suffer some burns to his hands because he went back inside to look for his dog. It was a relief to know that they were all safe. That they managed to make it.” Ms White also praised the emergency services who “were amazing”.

The four maisonettes are now unhabitable, and the families have been moved to alternative accommodation. Fire investigators were reported to have been at the scene of the incident yesterday.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are working closely with partners to identify this."

Friends are now rallying to help the residents whose possessions have been damaged by fire, smoke and water. Two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up and people are being asked to donate clothes, toys and household items.