WHEN Avonvale vets opened for business 40 years ago it had a single consulting room, a small theatre and the X-ray dark room was a small shed in the garden.

The well-known vet practice was established by veterinary surgeon Anita White and head veterinary nurse Sarah Coton in Cape Road, Warwick, in 1984 but such was the demand for their expertise and dedication not only has the team grown over the years, Avonvale Veterinary Centres now has seven sites in Stratford, Wellesbourne, Southam, Cubbington and Heathcote, Kenilworth along with a 24/7 animal hospital in Warwick.

Staff who worked at the original Avonvale Cape Road clinic celebrate the practice’s 40th birthday. Pictured, from left, are current head nurse Becky Whitehouse, Layla Mackie, Emily Banks, Anita White, Heather Hunter, Sarah Coton and Simon Davies.

“Secondly, there were so few women in the profession at that stage. Whilst my graduating year of 1980 from Bristol was 50/50 men and women, in the Midlands there were only a handful of women.