The Fosseway near to Darlinscott Crossroad remains closed after an accident involving two vehicles in the early hours this morning.

Two people are understood to have been injured.

Police received notification of the collision involving a lorry and a van near Glebe Farm in Tredington at 4.13am.

Emergency services, including ambulance and fire service are at the scene.

More details when we have them.