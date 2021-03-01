A MOTHER of two teenage boys has spoken of the tragedy that has left them without their father, Imed Boudhina.

Imed and Louise (44558930)

Imed's body was found in Alcester earlier this month, days after he went missing and a community launched a search for the much-loved dad.

Now his ex-wife Louise Carter – the mother of his children Kaled, 14, and 13-year-old Sami, 13 – has told the Herald how he "loved his children amazingly".

Describing Imed as "loving, warm, kind, generous, who always put others first", Louise added: "He was deeply good in every sense of the word and this is a loss that is insurmountable."

Imed, 46, who was well-known in Stratford, Alcester and Evesham, was a "big, cuddly personality", she said.

"For him, the boys always came first and when they were younger he would take them to Stratford and the Butterfly Farm.

"He had a lot of love for me and was very close to my mum Kazia and my stepdad Tony. He was immaculate and so kind-hearted. If someone walked into a room he would get up, play the host role and offer food.

"He was very cuddly, had a big, warm personality and would give you a kiss. He was a hard worker, a real grafter, and spent many happy hours in the garden all day, even when he had been at work."

Imed receives his British citizenship, accompanied by Louise Carter and her mother Kazia and stepdad Tony. (44560947)

The couple met in 1997, when Louise travelled to Tunisia with a friend. Imed worked at the hotel where Louise was staying and covered her dining table with roses in a patio area each night.

"He made me feel very, very special – he wooed me," Louise said.

They married a year later and Imed came back to the UK with Louise. They lived in Evesham, where Imed worked at a hotel while he awaited British citizenship. Later, he worked as an evening manager at El Greco restaurant in Stratford.

"My goodness, he was so proud. He always thought of himself as British after spending his adult life here. England was home," said Louise.

Even though their marriage ended in 2011, Imed and Louise remained good friends and stayed in regular contact. In a post on social media in February 2015, Louise described a roast dinner the couple enjoyed with their sons.

She wrote: "It's times like this, today, as I look around the room at my sons and their father, that I feel truly blessed.

"It's beautiful the way we have the ability to forgive, to heal, to let go of the pain and to then truly blossom."

In Louise's last contact with Imed, before police revealed his body had been found on 13th February, she said he sounded "normal": "He didn't sound heavy. He was so close to my mum and stepdad and my mum keeps asking, 'Why didn't Imed say something?'

"The boys were his world and he would drop everything for them but they are feeling so much pain. I tell them that dad wasn't well and was poorly in his head and needed to speak out. It can be overwhelming but it can be resolved."

Alcester police advised anyone struggling with their mental health to contact Samaritans or the charity Mind. Visit www.samaritans.org or www.mind.org.uk.