Former Warwickshire Police special officer breached professional standards

A FORMER Warwickshire Police special officer was told he would have been sacked for gross misconduct had he not previously resigned from the force.

Kirk Allsopp, who had been with the force for 18 months and was most recently based in the south of the county, was said to have accessed police systems for a non-policing purpose.

Following a hearing on 5th February, chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Claire Armes, 46-year-old Mr Allsopp will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

Det Supt Paul Thompson, head of Warwickshire Police Professional Standards, said: “As police officers and staff we have access to a lot of sensitive information and it is important we use this appropriately and with the utmost integrity.

"This is why we carry out regular checks to ensure that officers and staff are accessing information have a legitimate policing purpose for doing so and take action where we see breaches of expected standards of professional behaviour”.

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to an appeals process.