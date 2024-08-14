A FORMER Warwickshire Police officer had admitted to five counts of indecent assault against a teenage girl when she aged between 13-16.

David Surridge, 70, carried out the assaults in the 1980s but the victim reported the offending in 2022 after watching a television programme about grooming.

In interview, she told police that up until that point she had blamed herself for what had happened but realised she was in fact a victim.

A Warwickshire Police investigation has led to Surridge appearing at Warwick Crown Court on 12th August where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

David Surridge, 70, a former officer with Warwickshire Police.

Surridge, who was a special constable at the time of the offences but went on to become a regular officer, met the girl when she moved to a house near to him in Warwick.

He began to groom her, buying her gifts and alcohol and would take her for days out.

This quickly progressed to sexual abuse, police said.

Surridge, currently of New Green Park, Coventry, was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court for sentencing on 27th September.

Det Con Heather Webb, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the victim who has shown great bravery in reporting her ordeal after so much time has passed. I hope she can take some comfort from this guilty plea.

“Like many victims of grooming she blamed herself for what happened. To be clear if you are a victim of sexual abuse, you are never to blame and there are people who will listen to you and offer support.

“As soon as the offending was reported to us, we launched a thorough investigation and ensured support was put in place for the victim.”