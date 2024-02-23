STRATFORD’S energetic and indefatigable former town manager, Maureen Hicks, died peacefully at her home in Stratford on 13th February shortly before her 76th birthday.

Maureen was highly influential in Stratford with her diligent focus on the impact of tourism on the town starting from her time as director of the Stratford Motor Museum from 1976 to 1982.

Maureen Hicks.

She was a leading figure in the town for many years having moved from Hampshire with her former husband, Keith, in her twenties.