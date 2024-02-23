Home   News   Article

Obituary: Stratford’s Maureen Hicks was highly influential in local politics and major projects

By Simon Woodings
Published: 11:00, 23 February 2024
 | Updated: 11:15, 23 February 2024

STRATFORD’S energetic and indefatigable former town manager, Maureen Hicks, died peacefully at her home in Stratford on 13th February shortly before her 76th birthday.

Maureen was highly influential in Stratford with her diligent focus on the impact of tourism on the town starting from her time as director of the Stratford Motor Museum from 1976 to 1982.

Maureen Hicks.
She was a leading figure in the town for many years having moved from Hampshire with her former husband, Keith, in her twenties.

