ROGER Brian Green - teacher, counsellor and resident of Stratford – has passed away after a short illness.

He was born on the 28th of December 1938 in Hampstead, London. After originally training as a chef, he ran various restaurants and coffee shops in London, including providing the catering for the Press Corps at Lords Cricket Ground.

However, Roger discovered his true vocation when he retrained as a teacher. After qualifying, he chose to specialise in working with children with behavioural, learning and emotional difficulties; he subsequently dedicated most of his working life to supporting these disadvantaged young people.