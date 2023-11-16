Former Stratford school will not be demolished, council reassures town

RUMOURS have been flying this week that a much-loved Stratford building could be demolished as part of the masterplan for the Gateway Project.

However, St Gregory’s Hall, the former school in Henley Street currently occupied by Boston Tea Party, will remain standing with no plans to tear it down.

Stratford District Council, which is consulting on its masterplan for the site between Arden Street, Birmingham Road and Windsor Street, confirmed to the Herald the rumours were incorrect.

One of the artist’s impressions from the masterplan document.

Concern was raised about a drawing on page 36 of the masterplan document.

“The draft Gateway planning document does not propose to demolish this building,” SDC said. “The document shows the existing frontages to be retained in a dotted black line – this includes St Gregory’s Hall.”

The Gateway Project, if it gets funding, would demolish some buildings, including Windsor Street Car Park, to make way for a World Shakespeare Centre, homes, shops and a hotel.

Find out more at https://www.stratford.gov.uk/planning-building/stratford-upon-avon-gateway-masterplan.cfm