A FORMER Stratford mayor was so disgusted by the state of the town’s Henley Street Post Office that she took matters – and a cloth – into her own hands.

Maureen Beckett said he visited the branch three times between 15th and 19th September.

On the first visit, she noticed the four surfaces used by customers to write cards and envelopes and to fill in forms were dirty. Maureen said she raised this with the worker who was in the Post Office section of the building who told her this was the responsibility of the retail section of the shop.

Maureen Beckett cleaning the counters at the Post Office on Henley Street

Maureen took her concerns to the retail section but said she was met with a “shrug of the shoulders”.

During a second visit, on 17th September, Maureen brought up the concerns again and was informed, in the retail section, she needed to ‘get a life’.

So, Maureen took action.

“It looks neglected,” she explained. “I went in to use the Post Office on the Monday, but on the Wednesday and Friday I just went in to see if they’d done anything about the mess.

“A lot of visitors will go into that Post Office, they’ll go to Stratford for the day and they’ll send a postcard. I was disappointed. It’s a very negative aspect of the town and, to be honest, I think it is an absolute disgrace.”

On her third visit, on 19th September, Maureen went back to the Post Office armed with a cloth and cleaning fluid.

While the dirty counters had been covered in advertising stickers, they were given a good clean by Maureen while husband Keith took photos.

No one working there asked them what they were doing.

“It took a while, the marks didn’t come off quickly and I had to rub hard to get them off. It’s like there is no self-respect for their place of work. If I was in their position, there’d be almost a level of embarrassment that someone, a customer, had to come in and clean an area of their workspace.

“They’re in a frontline position and will be visited by a large number of the visitors we get in the town.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear that there have been complaints raised about the untidiness of Stratford Post Office.

“The importance of well-presented branches is a matter that we discuss with the operators of all of our branches. We understand that there have been some short-term staffing issues at this branch and the focus has been on serving Post Office customers.

“We recommend that all operators find time for their staff to keep their branches clean and tidy to help ensure a good shopping experience.”