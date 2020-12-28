Former Stratford College student Isaac Stuart steps in for Rick Astley

Former Stratford College student Isaac Stuart, 21, had the most unexpected call last week when he was asked to step in for singer Rick Astley on Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

The singer-songwriter recently released his first single, Do You Like It When We Lay Like This?, which was put on the Virgin Radio playlist, and Evans had previously played a slowed-down cover that Isaac had done of Staying Alive by The Bee-Gees.

Last Friday Rick Astley was due to be on the show to perform a couple of live numbers, but when he was struck down with a sore throat, Isaac got a call out of the blue.

Isaac explained: “Last Thursday my manager called me and said ‘Chris Evans just rang, can you stand in form Rick Astley tomorrow’?

“It was crazy! They wanted me to do my single, Staying Alive and two Christmas songs. I only knew Silent Night and so I had to quickly learn Santa Baby.”

Things got even more overwhelmingly amazing on the day of the show itself.

“David Walliams was also a guest in the studio,” explained Isaac. “He was really lovely, and then Elton John called David asking who I was, and wanted to know more about me. He’s a big supporter of up-and-coming musicians. So that was a bit surreal.”

There are so many aspiring young singers about, besides his amazing voice what does Isaac think makes him stand out from the crowd?

“For me it’s more than just singing – I’m a songwriter as well and I’m a sucker for beautiful songs – Joni Mitchell, Rufus Wainwright, Harry Styles – they sing their own stories and that’s what I’m trying to do: tell my story musically.”

When he was younger, Isaac began performing with am-dram companies, and was really into musical theatre. He studied actin at Stratford College from 206 to 2018. Describing his time there he said it was “lovely and wonderful, I made the greatest friends there. I love Stratford.”

With what Isaac describes as “a few albums’ worth of songs in my head”, and record companies lining up to make deals, it looks as though 2021 will be a good year for the young performer.