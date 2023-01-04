Former Shakespeare Birthplace Trust chair Peter Kyle given CBE in New Year Honours

AFTER serving the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for 11 years, the former chair Peter Kyle was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours List for services to cultural heritage.

Peter Kyle (61660318)

During his time with SBT, Peter, who stepped down in September 2022, helped the trust launch the Shakespeare Week learning programme for primary school pupils, transform New Place and develop a pandemic recovery programme to share Shakespeare more widely at home and around the world.

“It has been the greatest of privileges to be part of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for more than a decade and so deeply encouraging to see the trust move forward with such ambition and expertise,” he said. “I’m hugely grateful to all colleagues, to staff and volunteers, to fellow trustees along the way, and to all partners and friends for their unwavering support.”