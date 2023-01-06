Former police station to be demolished under revised plans to build supported living apartments in Southam
REVISED plans to build supported living apartments at Southam police station have been submitted by a specialist accessible accommodation developer.
Altrincham-based HBV Group, which purchased the site after it was put up for sale by Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe in 2018, had tabled a proposal to retain the police station façade and build 20 one-bedroom apartments for adults with learning and physical difficulties.
New communal open spaces, staff sleep-in facilities, landscaping and ten parking spaces were also included in the plans, which were later withdrawn. HBV Group told the Herald in September they had hoped to submit a revised scheme at the end of October but the amending of reports had taken a little longer than expected.