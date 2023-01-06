Home   News   Article

Former police station to be demolished under revised plans to build supported living apartments in Southam

By Craig Gibbons
Published: 11:00, 06 January 2023

REVISED plans to build supported living apartments at Southam police station have been submitted by a specialist accessible accommodation developer.

The old Southam police station building. Photo: Google Street View (61696911)
Altrincham-based HBV Group, which purchased the site after it was put up for sale by Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe in 2018, had tabled a proposal to retain the police station façade and build 20 one-bedroom apartments for adults with learning and physical difficulties.

New communal open spaces, staff sleep-in facilities, landscaping and ten parking spaces were also included in the plans, which were later withdrawn. HBV Group told the Herald in September they had hoped to submit a revised scheme at the end of October but the amending of reports had taken a little longer than expected.

