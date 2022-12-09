A RETIRED police officer has stepped into a starring role as Santa, to raise vital cash for charity.

Neil Brunton, who is recovering from bowel cancer, has teamed up with wife Amy to make and send personalised video messages from Father Christmas.

The Stratford couple make the mini films for children everywhere, in return for a £5 donation, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

On the set â¦. Neil Brunton and his wife Amy filming Christmas messages at their Binton home. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61163831)

Parents supply their child’s name and what they want for Christmas when they order and the bespoke videos are filmed in an ‘igloo’ tent studio decked out with sparkly decorations.

In July 2021, Neil was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer, and has since gone through several surgeries and treatments.

The 57-year-old, who was deputy chief constable, says he was inspired by the late Dame Deborah James, who publicly spoke about battling bowel cancer.

He is particularly keen to raise awareness among other men, as research shows they are more likely to ignore symptoms and not seek medical help early on.

He told the Herald: “I’ve been fit and healthy all my life and played a lot of sport but because I had relatives who’d had bowel cancer, I was quite aware of the signs.

"When I spotted some different symptoms, I went to the doctor.”

A colonoscopy revealed cancer in the bowel and the colon but medics hoped it would be stage 1, as Neil had caught it early.

He recalled: “Unfortunately, once I had my surgery and the tumour was removed and examined, I was diagnosed with stage 3, which was obviously more concerning.

“It was a really worrying time.”

On the set â¦. Neil Brunton and his wife Amy filming Christmas messages at their Binton home. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61163829)

Neil and management consultant Amy started making Santa videos to send to their grandchildren and other close family and friends during Christmas 2020, when Covid-19 lockdowns stopped people meeting in person.

Forced to isolate again over Christmas 2021, because Neil was going through chemotherapy, they decided to make another batch of Santa messages for family and friends.

Amy, 49, explained: “Creating the Santa videos has become a tradition we both look forward to.

“We’ve received many wonderful responses showing the children watching the videos, and it really is so fulfilling and heart-warming.”

She added: “It’s beautiful to be able to transform a very difficult period of our lives into something special.

“Neil has remained incredibly positive throughout his diagnosis and ongoing treatments, and we’d love to be able to give back to Cancer Research UK and help them continue the fantastic work they do.

The couple, who have orders for more than 20 videos, also recently raised £4,000 through a charity football match and Halloween event.

On the set â¦. Neil Brunton as Santa films Christmas messages at his Binton home. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61163833)

Neil, who retired from Warwickshire Police eight years ago, went back into hospital a few weeks ago to have stoma reversal surgery.

He's recovering well and hopes to take his Santa show out on the road next year.

He said: “One in two of us will get cancer during our lifetime and, in July 2021, I became a statistic.

“What we’re trying to do is raise awareness so that everyone benefits.

“By offering the Santa videos we hope to bring some Christmas joy to children, whilst also potentially saving lives.”

To book a personalised Santa video, contact santavideos_cruk@outlook.com.

And to donate to Nigel’s fundraising effort, see: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/neils-giving-page-364