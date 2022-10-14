Former police officer from Stratford had 'sickening' child images

A RETIRED police officer admitted making indecent images of children as young as three years old – images described as “sickening” by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Brian John Emeney, 70, of Stratford, was sentenced today (14th October) after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

The former Warwickshire Police officer was arrested following intelligence received by his former force about child sexual exploitation images.

On 6th August 2020, officers went to his home address where he lived alone and arrested him. A forensic examination of a number of digital devices found at his home uncovered a large number of indecent images of children.

Emeney, who was working as a licensed taxi driver when he was arrested, admitted that the devices were his but denied the offences, claiming he had issues with pop-ups and concerns about other people having access to his devices.

A forensic examination of his devices revealed three category A images, nine category B images and 1,248 category C images almost all on his laptop, with three on a USB drive, the CPS said.

Emeney was found to have downloaded the images over a three-year period, between 3rd May 2017 and 20th July 2020.

He was interviewed again on 23rd July 2021 but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

A letter, sent via Emeney’s solicitor, denied any sexual interest in young people and suggested there were occasions when tradespeople may have had access to his computer.

However, he pleaded guilty at his first court appearance and the matter was sent to Warwick Crown Court for sentencing.

Emeney was given a 24-month community order with a requirement for 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order, also for five years. A deprivation order was made for his laptop and USB drive. He was also ordered to pay £425 in court costs.

Kelly Crowe of the CPS said: “These types of offences are not victimless.

“Brian Emeney downloaded sickening images of real children being abused over a lengthy period of time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service takes offending of this nature extremely seriously and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”