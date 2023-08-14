Former PC breached Warwickshire Police standards by ignoring car crash evidence

A FORMER officer with Warwickshire Police was found to have deliberately ignored evidence and fabricated a story about a car collision in order to negate the need for any further work.

Henry Hopper, who resigned from the force as a response officer in south Warwickshire, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity.

Warwickshire Police said Hopper was found in breach of the standards after an incident which took place on 21st July 2021.

Warwickshire Police.

In a statement the force said: “The hearing found he deliberately ignored evidence to fabricate a story about how a collision happened, and falsely attributed and recorded a statement regarding the driver’s initial comments.

“Later, after a complaint was raised, Hopper falsely asserted that he had made enquiries to trace a driver and a vehicle that failed to stop.”

After a complaint was made about his handling of the case, Hopper resigned and Warwickshire Police Professional Standards team opened an investigation.

The hearing, which was chaired by Chief Constable Debbie Tedds, took place on 28th July and found that had Hopper not previously resigned he would have been dismissed. He will also be placed on the College of Policing barred list.

This outcome is subject to an appeals process.

Detective Superintendent Jill Fowler said “It’s a serious dereliction of duty for an officer to fail to accurately record and report details of a crime.

“To then proceed to fabricate details, negating the need to do any further investigative work, shows a lack of integrity which falls far below the high standards we expect of our officers and staff.”