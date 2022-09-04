Fond recollections of the late Monica Hall of Ilmington who came from the city as a land army girl in 1941 and never went home
Published: 12:00, 04 September 2022
Tributes have been paid to Monica ‘Terry’ Hall of Ilmington who died peacefully aged 99 at Cedar Lawn Care Home, Stratford, on 3rd August.
She arrived in south Warwickshire from Birmingham as a land girl during the Second World War and fell in love with the countryside, eventually settling down to get married and have a family.
Monica Hall (nee Fowler) was born on 16th July 1923 in Saltley, one of three sisters, along with Kath and Eileen. Monica excelled in sports and became a champion runner with training from her father.