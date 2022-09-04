Tributes have been paid to Monica ‘Terry’ Hall of Ilmington who died peacefully aged 99 at Cedar Lawn Care Home, Stratford, on 3rd August.

She arrived in south Warwickshire from Birmingham as a land girl during the Second World War and fell in love with the countryside, eventually settling down to get married and have a family.

Monica Hall (nee Fowler) was born on 16th July 1923 in Saltley, one of three sisters, along with Kath and Eileen. Monica excelled in sports and became a champion runner with training from her father.