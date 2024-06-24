Former headteachers head to Loxley for school’s 150th anniversary

A TRIO of headteachers celebrated 150 years of Loxley Community Primary School as the village marked the anniversary at a special event on Friday (14th June).

Current headteacher Claire Woolley joined with Janet Clough (2008-2013) and Ted Burch (2008-2016) to cut an anniversary.

The school, which was moved brick-by-brick to its current site, opposite the Fox pub in Loxley, in 1874 originally cost £170.