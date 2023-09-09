Former cinema site in Stratford could be turned into 29 flats

THE scene looks set for another battle royal over plans to develop the site of the old Picturehouse in Stratford’s Windsor Street.

The latest proposals involve the building of a four-storey apartment block – containing 29 flats and to be called the Picturehouse – on the land once occupied by the former cinema, which was controversially demolished. There is also talk of providing parking for 32 vehicles.

Included in the proposed scheme is what is described as “associated landscaping” and a widening of the existing pedestrian footpath.