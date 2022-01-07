Former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez surprises Stratford youngsters

IT’S not everyday that a former Barcelona and AC Milan striker walks through the doors at the Arden Garages Stadium, but that’s what happened last Wednesday (5th December).

Maxi Lopez stopped off at Stratford Town. (54119843)

Maximiliano Gaston Lopez popped in to the Knights Lane venue for a catch up with Stratford Town FC chairman Jed McCrory.

With the club on the hunt for a striker, it’s understandable that the Bards tried to tempt the former River Plate forward into signing registration forms.

The 37-year-old Argentinian, who called time on his professional career last summer, did not take up that offer, but decided to sign a replica shirt instead.

As part of the visit, Lopez joined the academy team for pre-match photographs. He also spoke about returning to the club later in the year to provide a training session for the youngsters.

A club spokesperson said: “It was inspiring to see him stay around as the boys kicked off. Pointing and passing comment, he was clearly enjoying his time with us.”