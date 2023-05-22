Former Alcester high bailiff John Bradley dies age 89

TRIBUTES have been paid to the former Alcester High Bailiff John Bradley who died in Warwick Hospital, age 89.

John Bradley

An only child, John was born on 13th October 1933 in Blackburn, Lancashire. He attended Blackburn Grammar School and during his National Service worked as an aircraft mechanic, from 1954 to 1956.

He married his childhood sweetheart Joyce and they lived in Lancashire until 1963 when John’s new job with the house builder Bryant Homes brought them to Alcester.

John originally trained as a joiner before progressing to become the director of long-established specialist construction company, Joseph Woods Builders of Worcester.

During his career he worked on many high-profile construction and restoration projects, such as Great Witley Parish Church, Worcestershire, said to be Britain’s finest Baroque church.

He retired in 2001.

John and Joyce had two daughters, Elaine and Michelle, two grandchildren, Daniel and Emma, and one great grandson, Bradley who was named after him.

A keen football fan, John was a devoted, lifetime supporter of Blackburn Rovers. He was also a passionate golfer and for many years regularly played at Broadway Golf Club.

John was described as community minded and served his adopted town of Alcester on various charity fundraising groups and clubs. This included Alcester Court Leet, initially as official ale taster, before becoming deputy high bailiff and finally high bailiff in 1990.

He was also involved in Alcester Round Table, Rotary Club and Lions Club.

John died on 29th April 2023 from endocarditis.

A service to celebrate John’s life is being planned but no date has yet been set.

