THE devastating and unrelenting cruelness of dementia has been described by the partner of a Stratford man diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s while he was still in his prime at age 60.

Clive Barnacle – or as everyone still knows him, Barni – was born in 1960, and from the very beginning, his friends say he lived with purpose, laughter and a fearless sense of adventure.

A hard grafter, Barni had his own gardening business and was a part-time fireman.

Friends and partner Dee, second right, on last week's sponsored walk

Friends would describe Barni as a ‘character’, and well-known and liked around Stratford. His parents ran the Ambleside guest house in Grove Road, where Barni was brought up with his two sisters.

His friend Kelly Reeves said: “In his younger days, Barni was the picture of style. With his fancy shoes, sharp shirts, and clouds of strong aftershave, he strutted through life like the boy about town with his mates. He loved football and rugby, fast bikes and louder banter, and he had a cheeky charm that made him unforgettable.”

The life and soul of the party, Barni couldn’t resist a dancefloor.

“He could often be found at parties or out and about, lost in the rhythm, dancing like no one was watching,” said Kelly.

As a young man, Barni was a motocross champion, and in later life owned bigger bikes.

Clive 'Barni' Barnacle, before his early on-set Alzheimer's diagnosis and pictured more recently

Kelly added: “Motorbikes were in his blood and ,as the years went by, his love shifted to Harley-Davidson and Ducati – powerful machines that matched his spirit. The roar of the engine was his escape, his joy, his freedom.”

In 2018, things were looking great for Barni when he met the love of his life, Dee, via a dating app.

“The first thing that got me was his beautiful big smile,” Dee Barnacle told the Herald.

“We always say to him, don’t ever lose your smile.”

As their romance quickly blossomed, Dee left her home in Berkshire to move in with him.

“We met in February and by May he proposed,” said Dee, who is 54.

But sadly, around 18 months later, the couple received the devastating news that Barni had early on-set Alzheimer’s.

“The diagnosis broke us,” said Dee. “It was a massive shock. We’d only been seeing each other a year and a half.”

It was particularly hard for Barni to take because he had seen his own father struggle with dementia – Ronald Barnacle, one of the founders of Stratford Christmas Lights.

“Barni had told one of his mates at the time that ‘I don’t want to get that’,” said Dee.

The Alzheimer’s fundraising walk getting underway from the Greenway car park on Saturday morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

Having worked in care for 16 years, Dee had recognised little signs that something was not quite right with Barni.

“I started noticing a few tiny things. He’d say ‘Where are my glasses?’ and they’d be on his head, and he was always losing his keys and wallet. And I thought maybe he’s just forgetful.”

A minor car accident led to the shocking dementia diagnosis.

“I took him to hospital to be checked out – it was the time of Covid, so I wasn’t allowed to go in with him to see the doctor. But the doctor came out to see me and asked if he’d ever been assessed by the memory clinic. As I already had a few niggles, I took him along to be tested.”

Dee said the first clinic she turned to decided Barni had ‘advanced dementia’ following a mere 20-minute consultation on Zoom. She demanded a second opinion and this time it was done properly with a two-hour session, followed by a PET scan which confirmed that the then 61-year-old had Alzheimer’s. The early-onset diagnosis is when the disease develops in individuals under the age of 65.

The Alzheimer’s fundraising walk getting underway from the Greenway car park on Saturday morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

Not long after his diagnosis, Barni had to give up work. Dee juggled working in a care home with looking after him, but as Barni’s needs grew she had to give up work too.

“I’d come home from work and find he’d left the cooker on, and so it wasn’t safe to leave him and gave up my job to become his full-time carer.”

Eventually, with Barni’s behaviour deteriorating, he first went to Ambleside Care Home for respite care, followed by a place in Nuneaton – all under the guidance of the Warwickshire mental health team – and is now waiting for a place nearer Stratford.

Dee struggles with her emotions as she describes her reluctance to have him move out of their home.

“I never wanted to put him in a care home, I wanted to look after him here, but unfortunately his Alzheimer’s was just getting a little bit too much. Sometimes he would not sleep all night. He’d pull down the curtains and pace about. I would try to calm him but nothing worked, Alzheimer’s would have such a hold over him; and he’s strong so I had to be careful. It is so hard to see your loved one go through that. I couldn’t give him that other little bit of care that he actually needed, so I had to do what was best for him.

“It’s heartbreaking watching the person you love decline.”

The Alzheimer’s fundraising walk supporters. Photo: Mark Williamson

The rapidity with which the disease has taken hold of Barni is typical for those with early on-set dementia.

“He’s declined so much in the past year. He has to have a lot of support now, like with his feeding, drinking and personal care, such as getting dressed and using the bathroom.

“They say there’s seven stages of Alzheimer's – and I’ve been told Barni’s probably at seven. But when we go and see him, there’s glint or a smile or he’ll say the odd thing and you think that cheeky Barni’s in there somewhere still.”

Dee is greatly supported by all the couple’s friends, and endeavours such as the recent sponsored walk – see box.

She is keen to promote a greater understanding and awareness of the disease.

Dee Barnacle joined the Alzheimer’s fundraising walk organisers Leeanne Quill Deller and Andrea Quill, all pictured right, as the sponsored walk to Mickleton and back got underway early on Saturday morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

“When Barni was diagnosed we were basically told there was nothing that could be done and to just get on with it. We felt so alone – except for the support of our friends.

“But there are drugs that can help – such as memantine and donepezil – that slow the progress of the disease and help people live well for longer. These are at their most beneficial when given in the early stages, so I would encourage everyone to not just dismiss forgetfulness as old age, but go and get tested. So often people get a diagnosis in the middle rather than early stages when they could have been helped by the tablets sooner. Go and push your doctor to get tested, it can make a huge difference.”

Again Dee shares her own heartache as a warning.

“Unless you’ve experienced it, I don’t think people understand how this cruel disease can change somebody – having to watch them decline. It is just heartbreak.

“I’m just hoping one day they find a proper cure for it, and that’s why we were keen to support the Alzheimer’s Society with our sponsored walk.”

For now, Dee is just taking each day as it comes.

“Nobody knows how long we have left, so we’ve cherished making memories. Everyone’s trying to have the best time we can with Barni and laugh as much as we can.

“Friends have been amazing - including Barni’s best mate, Danny Deller, who says we are like the Musketeers, all for one together.

Dee Barnacle joined the Alzheimer’s fundraising walk organisers Leeanne Quill Deller and Andrea Quill, all pictured right, as the sponsored walk to Mickleton and back got underway early on Saturday morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Barni’s always loved music – he was always the first on the dancefloor and last one off. He loved house music and the first time I ever went to a rave was with Barni – four years ago now and at his age, bless him.

“I’ve got a little playlist on my phone, and he loves to listen to a bit of old music, something like Roy Orbison brightens him up, it still gets through.”

Even though Dee had only known Barni for 18 months before he was diagnosed, she never had any doubts that she would stand by her beloved.

“Our relationship was still very new, and I could have walked away at any time. But when you love somebody that much it doesn’t matter what you’re going through. We always said we’ll be with you through thick and thin; we’ve even got matching tattoos saying thick and thin. I will be with him to the end.”

Barni and Dee

Walk for Barni

BARNI’S friends put their best feet forward to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society in his honour on Saturday, 4th October.

Partner Dee Barnacle joined the fundraising walk organised by Leeanne Quill Deller and Andrea Quill, all pictured right. They gathered at the Greenway in the early morning and walked to Mickleton and back, shaking collection buckets along the way.

So far the Justgiving page in Barni’s honour, ‘Clive ‘Barni’ Barnacle – A Life Lived Full Throttle fund-raiser for Alzheimer’s Society’ has raised a healthy £2,795 for the worthy cause. Donate online at www.justgiving.com



