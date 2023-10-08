CHARGING enemy guns with nothing but a horse and sabre sounds unthinkable during World War I, but Hamish Gray-Cheape’s grandfather led the successful charge at Huj. The last of its kind for the British Army. Lise Evans delves into the history of the brave men of the Warwickshire and Worcestershire Yeomanry who rode into a barrage of bullets.

Hamish Gray-Cheape knew as a child that his grandfather, Lt Col Hugh Gray-Cheape, had served in the First World War in Palestine but that was it.

No more details were forthcoming, no tales of heroics or talk of where he served and the battles he survived. It just wasn’t spoken about.